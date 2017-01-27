Collecting pecan wood for grafting

Have you ever found a native tree that produced great, flavorful nuts every year and thought how to make more of them? Do you have a lot of young native pecan trees that you wished you could switch to another variety? Well, all of that is possible and we are at a good time of year to collect graftwood. The tree must be dormant before the graftwood is collected and put into storage.

Collecting Graftwood – Graftwood can be collected in December through February or early March while the tree is still dormant before the buds start to swell. One-year old, vigorous, healthy wood from the desired variety must be collected in order to have success the following grafting season (April and May). Select your target tree and make sure that the variety is known and that the trees are free of disease. Larger diameter wood, (> 3/8-inch diameter), is generally too large for grafting, whereas medium-size graftwood (1/4-to 1/2-inch diameter) is best for grafting. The best graftwood is found on young, vigorous trees and in the tops of mature trees. Heavily pruned trees will force vigorous new growth for use as graftwood. Be sure to label all graftwood as it is cut from the parent tree to avoid errors in identification. It is extremely important that the graftwood not dry out before it is placed in storage. A moist burlap sack or plastic bag with moist newspaper wrapped around the graftwood will suffice.

Preparation for Storage – Graftwood should be handled carefully to prevent damage to the buds. The terminal end of the one-year-old wood should be removed. The best graftwood is usually taken from the center portion or basal two-thirds of each shoot and cut into 6-, 12-, or 18-inch lengths. Each six-inch length will make a stick of graftwood long enough to be successful. Tie the propagation wood into bundles and make sure that each bundle is clearly labeled. Identification mistakes on pecan varieties can lead to long term frustration. The easiest way to label a piece or bundle of graftwood is to make a slash cut on the lower end of a bud or graft stick and listing the variety name on the cut with a lead pencil.

Storing Graftwood – Graftwood must be kept alive and healthy during storage. It may be packed in moist not wet media, such as sphagnum moss, sawdust, newspaper or wood shavings. Various containers can be used as storage containers, such as wooden boxes, crates, metal cans with tight fitting lids or polyethylene bags. Graftwood can also be stored in a durable polyethylene bag (quart size or larger) without packing in moist media if the bag has an airtight seal. Graftwood should be kept where the temperature is 30°F to 35°F. A household refrigerator works as long as the wood is not allowed to freeze.

Using Graftwood – When propagation season arrives (April-May), graftwood for bark grafting and splice grafting should be taken directly from storage and used immediately. The sooner it is used after removal from storage, the better. Graftwood should never be allowed to dry out from the time it is cut from the tree until it is used. Dry wood is one of the primary causes of propagation failure.

Remember, the bark must be slipping (easily cut and peeled back) from the rootstock tree before grafting can be done. Successful pecan grafting is dependent on proper collection and storage of graftwood. Always keep in mind that graftwood must be collected during the dormant season and stored properly until the spring grafting period.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

