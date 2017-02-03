Boy Scouts launch largest annual food drive

On February 11, the Boy Scouts of America will kick off its 28th annual Scouting for Food drive collecting food donations for the needy in the Grayson and Bryan counties communities.

Scouting for Food is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest service project involving an estimated 10,000 Scouts and volunteers. Since 2000, Scouts in Circle Ten Council, their families and volunteer leaders have collected more than 5 million food items for our neighbors living with hunger.

Last year Texomans donated 18,000 canned food items.

On Saturday, February 11th February between 10 am and noon, local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be in Texoma neighborhoods, and in the Durant WalMart collecting food donations. Food donations needed include canned items such as vegetables, meats, chili, soups or juices, and baby formula. Boxed or bagged meals and pastas are also welcome. The ideal food donation bag would include one of each. (Please—nothing perishable, frozen or in glass. Monetary donations cannot be accepted.). All Bryan county donations are taken to food pantries and shelters in Bryan county.

Submitted by Hank Gorman.