Busy dancers boast a successful year

What do canned goods, a movie night, trophies, a swimming party and Christmas have in common? How about the Smiling and Talented dancers from DS Dance Unlimited located in Durant. During the 2016 dance year these dancers competed at National Dance Competitions, celebrated their accomplishments, gave back to the community and performed locally with their dance group. “We enjoyed a very successful dance year in 2016 and we are well on our way to topping our previous accomplishments in 2017”, explained owner and instructor Mindi McGehee. “These dancers work hard in class each week to accomplish the goals their teachers set for them and our kids are always such a pleasure to dance with.”

DSDU held their second annual canned food drive/movie night this year for the dancers. The students donated approximately 75 canned food items to help a local church restock their pantry. “We believe in supporting and giving back to our community, it is always better to give then to receive”, said McGehee.

The Competition Team Members at DSDU are currently selling Valentine Fudge Hearts from Three Rivers Pecans in Calera, as a Fundraiser to assist with their upcoming competition season. The Durant Stompers will travel to Grapevine Texas, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City this Spring. If you would like to purchase a Valentine for your sweetie, please contact DSDU and they will get you in touch with a dancer you can support by purchasing a Valentine Heart.

Submitted by Mindi McGehee.

DS Dance Unlimited held a food drive. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DanceFoodDrive.jpg DS Dance Unlimited held a food drive. DS Dance Unlimited held a Christmas performance. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DanceChristmas.jpg DS Dance Unlimited held a Christmas performance. Members of DS Dance Unlimited are shown with trophies during a swim party. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dancetrophies.jpg Members of DS Dance Unlimited are shown with trophies during a swim party.