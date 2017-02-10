Colbert FCCLA members compete in regional STAR events

Eleven students from Colbert High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter competed in Regional STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) on January 31st in Chickasha.

First place winner: Emmah Wilson-6th-8th grade Children’s Literature.

Second place winners: Tanda Usrey & Kenzie Winters-Jr. Interpersonal Communications; Delanie Cooper & Sidney Busbey-Sr. Focus on Children.

Third place winners: Lexie Hiberd-9th & 10th grade New Member Facts; Jenna Gowen & Amber Kelly-Sr. Promote and Publicize.

Also competing were Kady McGill, Caiti Blackshear, and Jacque Arellano.

Submitted by Colbert FCCLA.

Colbert FCCLA members competed in recent events. Shown on the front row are, Jenna Gowen, Kady McGill, Emmah Wilson, Jacque Arellano, Caiti Blackshear, Sidney Busbey and Delanie Cooper. Shown in the back row are, Kenzie Winters, Lexie Hiberd, Tanda Usrey and Amber Kelly. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ColbertRegionals.jpg Colbert FCCLA members competed in recent events. Shown on the front row are, Jenna Gowen, Kady McGill, Emmah Wilson, Jacque Arellano, Caiti Blackshear, Sidney Busbey and Delanie Cooper. Shown in the back row are, Kenzie Winters, Lexie Hiberd, Tanda Usrey and Amber Kelly.