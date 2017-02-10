Team Triston raising funds for scholarships

On the rainy morning of May 19, 2016, Triston Carl Paris left his grandparents’ home in Kenefic to travel to work. He told his grandmother, “Nana, I love you” every morning as he walked out the door, except for that day. He was just going to the ranch that he worked to make sure his work from the week before was satisfactory. He would be right back home, he thought.

Triston made it approximately three miles down the road. For an unknown reason, Triston over-corrected and rolled his truck three times. He was not on his phone, he had a full nights’ sleep, no blow-outs and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that weather wasn’t a factor. Triston was sent by air ambulance to Tulsa, OK where his friends and family prayed over him for seven days. At the age of 20 Triston passed. We say that just as God worked hard for six long days and rested on the seventh so did Triston.

Triston was on the Caddo Bruins State Championship football team. He loved sports and especially the outdoors. Triston loved to hunt. He just loved life and everyone loved him. Triston also had a love for his fellow man, which is why he decided at the age of 16 to sign up to become an organ donor. When Triston left this world he saved 5 lives and gave sight to two others through organ donation. His death was God’s plan and our family holds fast to the promise of meeting him again someday. “Since God hasn’t called us home yet we have to keep doing what Triston would want us to do” says Triston’s Aunt, Amy Hedges.

Therefore, Triston’s friends and family members have established a foundation in honor of him, the Team Triston Foundation. One of the things that Triston was involved in was continuing his education at a local junior college, Murray State College. Triston received a letter shortly after his passing announcing his honor roll status. This was Triston’s first year to make honor roll in college but he passed before knowing. Team Triston is trying to raise funds for scholarships for local teens like Triston that need financial assistance attending college. The foundation is also trying to bring Organ Donor Awareness to the forefront. At the Team Triston booth at Caddo Heritage Day, Team Triston signed up 12 people to become organ donors! Team Triston helped to make an impact upon 96+ lives just that day alone. We plan on continuing to encourage and educate people about becoming organ donors.

On March 11, what would have been Triston’s 21st birthday, Team Triston is hosting a silent, pie and cake auction at the Caddo Rock Community Center in Caddo, OK at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be offered for purchase, amazing silent auction items, as well as delicious desserts. The silent auction will contain such items as signed and authenticated NASCAR door; Aaron Watson tickets, backstage passes and meet & greet passes; resort getaways; and much more.

Anyone wanting to make a donation or to donate an item to the auction can contact Team Triston at teamtriston@gmail.com or message them through their Facebook Page Team Triston Foundation.

Triston Carl Paris http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Triston.jpg Triston Carl Paris