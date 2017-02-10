Tax workshop to be held

A “Small Business Tax Basics” workshop will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the REI Oklahoma’s Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Blvd., Durant. The workshop is free, however attendees are encourage to register at www.reiwbc.org.

The workshop will provide information on state tax issues relevant to small businesses in an easily understood format. For a new business or an individual considering setting up a business in Oklahoma, this workshop offers information on formation, business structures, a step-by-step guide to business registration, bookkeeping techniques, and a line-by-line explanation of the primary business tax forms. Participants will learn the keys to sales tax registration and collection along with helpful tips on rate tables, reporting formats, and exemptions. For an existing business, participants will also learn the steps to filling out the various business tax forms and which forms and laws have changed based on the latest legislative decisions.

“This instructional workshop is designed to help small business owners learn their tax rights and responsibilities,” said Barbara Rackley, REI Women’s Business Program Manager. “Attendees will definitely benefit from Dewey Brandon’s expertise.”

Presenter is Dewey Brandon, Oklahoma Tax Commission. Mr. Brandon has been presenting workshops for the OK Tax Commission for more than 20 years. There will be ample time for attendees to visit with the presenter and ask business-specific questions.

Event partners are Durant Chamber of Commerce, Durant Main Street, OSU Extension, Choctaw Nation, SE Center for Economic Development, Southern Workforce Investment Board, OK Tax Commission and REI Women’s Business Center, funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For more information about this event or others, contact Barbara Rackley at 800-658-2823, visit www.reiwbc.org or facebook.com/REIWBC.

Submitted by REI.