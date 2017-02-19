Cecille Kampplain honored locally and internationally

Cecille Kampplain was recognized as Valentine Girl at the Beta Sigma Phi’s Valentine Banquet held at Cevichi’s Restaurant in Durant on February 6. She was presented with a dozen red roses and crowned with a rhinestone tiara. Her Gamma Psi Sisters agreed that, “Cecille lights up the room with her beautiful smile that’s only matched by her attitude of kindness to all !”

The Gamma Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi voted for her in November when she was entered in the International contest by submitting a picture and her biography. Among many contestants from around the world, she was featured as an attendant on the Beta Sigma Queen’s Court in the February issue of “The TORCH” -BSP’s International official publication. This competition is stiff as thousands of women are entered each year from all around the world.

Beta Sigma Phi was established on April 30, 1931, by Walter W. Ross in Abilene, Kansas. Every year since, Beta Sigma Phis celebrate Founder’s Day on April 30th. Today Beta Sigma Phi is the largest women’s organization of its kind in the world and has grown to more than 250,000 members around the world. We have chapters in every state, every province in Canada, and 20 other countries around the world.

Walter W. Ross believed in his dream and his dream lives today in a global sisterhood that offers a wonderful combination of pathways to knowledge, opportunities for service, and best of all—friendship. The purpose of Beta Sigma Phi is to provide women the opportunity for social, cultural, and service activities. Beta Sigma Phi’s Motto is: Life, Learning, and Friendship.

For the Gamma Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi cultural and social activities are important, however, we are strongly dedicated to service. Through our annual auction we have been able to help local entities such as the Crisis Center, the Pregnancy Center, the Literacy Council, Casa, the U.S. Servicemen, and the United Way.

Submitted by Beta Sigma Phi.

Cecille Kampplain http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cecille.jpg Cecille Kampplain