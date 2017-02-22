CTSWS Oklahoma Children’s Choral Festival to be held in Durant

The Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OMEA) will be sponsoring the Circle the State with Song (CTSWS) Children’s Honor Chorus Festival again this year. The goal of this festival is to provide an opportunity for exceptional music students to work with guest clinicians on challenging children’s choral music. This one-day event results in each student having an exciting musical experience with a large group of singers from our area. Participating schools are Atoka, Bennington, Durant, Harmony, Kingston, Madill, Silo, Stringtown, Tishomingo, and the SHARE community choir.

Approximately 200 students in grades 4-8 will gather at Durant Middle School for the all-day choir festival. These talented students will spend the day rehearsing with clinician Dr. Casey Gerber of OU and piano accompanist Denise Lovell of Atoka Schools. After a full day of rehearsal, students will present a public concert that afternoon.

The Circle the State with Song concert will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 4 p.m. in the Durant Middle School Auditorium in Durant, OK. The cost is $2 per person, and children under 12 will be admitted free. The public is invited to attend and enjoy this musical performance by a group of our local talented students.

Submitted by CTSWS.