Kiamichi Durant FCCLA compete in STAR event

Seven students from Kiamichi Technology Center-Durant Campus Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter competed in the Regional STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) on January 31, 2017 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. There were over 200 FCCLA members competing in the South Region of the state.

First place winners were Isabel Briceno, Senior Division Children’s Literature; Jean Ann Graham, Postsecondary Division Teach & Train; Brooke Watkins, Occupational Division Career Investigation; Dalton Woodrum, Senior Division Work Readiness Job Interview; and Natalie Knox, Occupational Division Recycle & Redesign.

Submitted by KTC.