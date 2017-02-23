Deputies investigate thefts

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has investigated several thefts in the county recently.

Andy Daniel told Deputy Windy Bridges that three all-terrain vehicles had been stolen from his property in the 1600 block of Haworth in Durant.

The ATVs are all green in color, according to the report. Deputy Bridges investigated another ATV theft from Cooper Morris in the 500 block of Morris Hill Lane in Caddo. The key was left in the yellow four-wheeler at the time of the theft.

Deputy Aubrey Stanfield investigated the burglary of Kenneth Stoehr’s rental home in the 1600 block of South Lone Oak Road. A water heater had been stolen from the unoccupied home.

Deputy Brian Fowlkes investigated the burglary of Windy’s Catfish on Boat Club Road in Cartwright. When Fowlkes arrived, Sherry Bridges told him someone broke in through the back window. Beer and candy were stolen during the burglary.

A trailer, tools and chains were stolen from Scott Brown in the 4300 block of Caddo Highway, according to a report by Fowlkes.

From Bryan County Deputy Sheriff reports.