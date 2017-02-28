Probert accepted to West Point

Brian Probert, Wicksburg High School Class of 2017, Newton, Alabama, accepted an offer of appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York for the Class of 2021. Brian reports July 3, 2017 to West Point for Reception Day (R-Day) to begin Cadet Basic Training and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Brian is the son of Allen and Dana Probert of Newton, Alabama; brother of Bradley Probert of Auburn University; grandson of the late Arthur Probert and Claudia (Fran) Probert of Newton, Alabama; and, grandson of Jerry and Jeri Jones of Durant, Oklahoma.

Brian received military academy nominations from Representative Martha Roby (R-AL District 2), Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL), Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), and the President. Representative Martha Roby called personally to notify and congratulate him.

Brian will continue the family tradition of serving in the military. His great-grandfather Charles (Edward) Jones, grandfather Authur Probert, grandfather Jerry Jones, father Allen Probert, mother Dana (Jones) Probert (USMA 1993), aunt Melissa (Jones) Bell (USMA 1997), uncle Joseph Bell (USMA 2002), and cousin Jay O’Niel served in the U.S. Army; his great-uncle Michael O’Niel served in the U.S. Marine Corps; his uncle Michael Probert, great-grandfather Gerald O’Niel and great-grandmother Eleanor O’Niel served in the U.S. Air Force; and, his great-grandfather Howard (Cecil) Helms served in the U.S. Navy.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City on the Hudson River. A preeminent leader development institution, West Point was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. Its mission is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of “Duty, Honor, Country,” and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army. The 2017 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings placed the U.S. Military Academy No. 1 on High School Counselor’s Top Picks list for National Liberal Arts Colleges and No. 2 in Top Public Schools. In the Best Engineering Programs category, at engineering schools whose highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s, West Point ranks No. 4 overall. For more information, visit www.westpoint.edu.

