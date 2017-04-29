Founder’s Day Celebration held for Beta Sigma Phi Chapters: Laureate Alpha Xi and Gamma Psi

On April 25th, 2017, both Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met at Roma Italian Restaurant to celebrate their 85th year of sisterhood in this wonderful organization. Ladies met about 6:30 to enjoy a time of fellowship.

The meeting was called to order by LaWanda Lynn, president of the Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter. Ginny Abston led the group in the honoring of the American Flag and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Everyone remained standing while the Opening Ritual was said, led by Barbara Kramer, president of the Gamma Psi Chapter.

Heads were bowed and “The Beta Sigma Phi Grace” before meal was said and then the ladies gave orders for their choice of food to our perky, outgoing and efficient, waitress, Katy.

After enjoying the delicious meal, Pat Accountius welcomed all members to this event. Since this is a sisterhood, each year the members reaffirm their commitment to Beta Sigma Phi by reciting the Founder’s Day Pledge, which was led by Lori Peddy. LaWanda Lynn thanked the ladies of Gamma Psi who took the time to decorate the tables for this gathering. The little vases of yellow roses, the poems on heart shaped paper were scattered down the center of the table giving a friendly ambiance to the evening.

The program was honoring long time members by asking them to tell the group how they became a member, when, and why they maintain their active participation. Norma Marsh of the Gamma Psi chapter and Lena Clancy from the Laureate Alpha Xi chapter have been in sorority for the longest time. Norma for over 30 years and Lena is still going at over 50 years. Others sharing their thoughts were Jean Hancher, Pat Accountius, Barbara Kramer, and Lori Peddy.

After listening to the highlight of each chapter, given by Gaylene Patterson and Pat Accountius, it seemed this would be a good point in the program to acknowledge other achievements by the members of each chapter. Pins or guards were given to those with a specific number of active years . Each president gave their officer a gift of appreciation for helping them throughout the year. However, each chapter also voted for a “Woman of the Year” and the gift was given by last year’s recipient. This year’s recipients were Barbara Kramer of Gamma Psi and Pat Accountius of Laureate Alpha Xi.

A point taken though, is, that both these chapters like to eat , have fun , and travel. Both activities generate a close bond of sisterhood which was expressed by all members in attendance.

Vice-president of Laureate Alpha Xi , Barbara Summerlin, read the letter from International encouraging members to continue their participation because Beta Sigma Phi accomplishes many good things for our communities. She also revealed the theme for 2017-2018 to be “In Touch with Tomorrow”.

With dinner, recognitions and awards given, it was time to call it a night. Everyone stood to recite the closing ritual and to join hands for the Mitzpah.

Those in attendance were: Laureate Alpha Xi: LaWanda Lynn, Ginny Abston, Jean Hancher, Joyce Morton, Barbara Summerlin, Eleni Brame, Lena Clancy and Pat Accountius. For Gamma Psi Chapter: Barbara Kramer, Cecille Kamplain, Janice DeSilva, Jane Brown, Norma Marsh, Lori Peddy and Gaylene Patterson.

Submitted by Pat Accountius.