REI Women’s Business Center to host InnovateHer challenge

REI Women’s Business Center is excited to host the Oklahoma InnovateHer Challenge and provide a forum for women pioneering the way in business to gain recognition, broaden their work, and impact even more lives. A panel of judges comprised of small business experts will review all submissions and select Oklahoma finalists to participate in a brief pitch/interview. The winner will be selected and notified by June 6, 2017. The Oklahoma Winner’s submission is then reviewed nationally and the top 10 national finalists will be selected and invited to Washington DC (at the finalist’s expense). The national winners will be selected and presented in Washington DC in September 2017. Cash prizes totaling $70,000 will be awarded to the three highest-rated contestants in the final round of the Challenge in the following amounts:

• 1st Place – $40,000

• 2nd Place – $20,000

• 3rd Place – $10,000

For winning entries submitted by teams of competitors, prize money will be awarded to the self-identified project leader for distribution to the rest of the team at their discretion and independently from SBA.

What is InnovateHer? The InnovateHER Challenge is a national prize competition aimed at unearthing products and services that impact and empower the lives of women and families through local business competitions that culminate in a live pitch Final Round.

Oklahoma InnovateHer Challenge hosted by REI Women’s Business Center timeline:

April 18, 2017 – Local competition launches

May 9, 2017 – Submissions due to WBC via email

May 18, 2017 – Oklahoma Finalists selected and invited to pitch/interview

May 26, 2017 – Pitch/Interview with judging panel

June 6, 2017 – Oklahoma InnovateHer Challenge Winner announced

June 23, 2017 – WBC submits Oklahoma winner to SBA national competition

July 31, 2017 – SBA Announces Top 10 Finalists

September 2017 – TBD – National InnovateHER Finals in Washington DC

For more complete information about the challenge, and instructions for submitting entries, visit www.reiwbc.org questions, or call 800-658-2823. Complete information about the SBA’s 2017 InnovateHer Challenge, please visit https://www.sba.gov/offices/headquarters/wbo/resources/1465581.

