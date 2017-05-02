May is National Salad Month

Salads are a great way to incorporate vegetables and fruits into the diet. Celebrate National Salad Month during May with a healthy salad.

When a salad is made with lots of fruits and vegetables, it can be loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, said Tommie M. James, Family & Consumer Science, Extension Educator.

“You can be creative when incorporating a salad into your eating plan,” James said. “Expand from the normal garden salad by adding fruits, nuts and lean meats to make a low-calorie, highly nutritious meal.”

Start a salad with a lettuce such as iceberg, leaf, spinach, escarole, romaine or butter. Darker lettuces offer more vitamins. Spinach is also a good start to a salad and has iron and is low in calories.

James said add green beans, snap peas, carrots, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, asparagus, artichokes, avocados, tomatoes or cucumbers to the top of your salad.

“For a typical diet, the MyPlate recommends half your plate fruits and vegetables. By adding brightly colored vegetables to your salad you can reach this goal,” she said. “In addition to vegetable toppings, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, apples and raisins are good topping choices that add vitamins and antioxidants.”

To make a salad more of a meal, James suggests adding healthy protein sources such as a sliced hard-boiled egg, lean beef, cooked shrimp, tuna, chicken breast or cheese. Avoid fried meats like chicken strips or battered and fried shrimp. They add unhealthy fats and lots of calories.

“Many people top their salad with salad dressing,” James said. “One tablespoon of regular salad dressing adds up to 50 to 80 calories, so it’s important to measure how much is used. A salad with lots of fruits and vegetables really doesn’t need much dressing. Try adding freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice for a healthy alternative to dressing.”

Here is a sweet and colorful fruity salad recipe:

Fruit Salad with Strawberry Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Vinaigrette

½ cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon raspberry vinegar

1/3 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

¾ teaspoon poppy seed

Salad

4 cups loosely packed torn fresh spinach

2 kiwi fruit, peeled, sliced

1 mango, peeled, cut into wedges or chunks

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 cup seedless red grapes, halved if desired

In blender container or food processor bowl with metal blade, puree ½ cup strawberries until smooth. Add sugar and vinegar, blend well. Blend in yogurt. Stir in poppy seed. Refrigerate until serving time.

To assemble salads, layer all salad ingredients on 4 individual salad plates. Drizzle vinaigrette over salads.

Makes 4 servings

Nutrition information:

142 calories; 1g total fat; trace saturated fat; trace cholesterol; 34g total carbohydrate; 6g dietary fiber; 3g protein; 43mg sodium; 660mg potassium; 109mg calcium; 2mg iron; 114mg vitamin C; 416RE vitamin A; 86mcg folacin

For additional information pertaining to nutrition and food preparation, you may contact James at the Bryan County OSU Cooperative Extension Service office by calling 924-5312. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator, Bryan County.

