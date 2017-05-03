Parenting classes to be offered

The Bryan County OSU Extension Service announces their upcoming free parenting education classes.

A parenting class geared for parents with toddlers, “1,2,3,4 Parents”, will be offered on Tuesday, May 9th at 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The class will cover basic development stages from age 1 to 4, methods of bonding; encourage skills, discipline skills and more.

A parenting class geared for parents with children ages 5 to 12, “Successful Parenting”, will be held on Tuesday, May 9th at 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The class will cover how to build self-esteem in your child and how to communicate with your child, and discipline methods.

All classes will be held at the Bryan County OSU Extension Office, Durant. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Bryan Co. OSU Extension Office at 924-5312. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or status as a veteran, and is an equal opportunity employer.

Submitted by Bryan County OSU Extension Office.