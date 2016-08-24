New classes added to the Bryan County Free Fair

It’s not too late to be thinking about what you could enter in the upcoming 2016 Bryan County Free Fair scheduled for Wednesday, September 7th through Saturday, September 10th.

The fair superintendents of the Home Art Department also known as the open class would like to announce these new classes added to this year’s fair. The new classes added are Sewn Purse, Sewn Coat or Jacket, Pound Cake, Iced Cakes, Decorated Jars, Decorated Cards all occasions, Decorated Paper Craft Item, and Adult Coloring Book Page.

· The entry day for the Home Art Department, Horticulture, FFA, 4-H, Kiddie Corner exhibits is Wednesday, September 7th, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

· Poultry & Rabbits may be entered on Wednesday, September 7th, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 8th, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

· Barns will open for Livestock entries on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 pm.

· All entries for the Open Horse Show will take place on Saturday, September 10th beginning at 12:00 noon. The horse show will begin, promptly at 1:00 pm.

For more information fair exhibits and schedules, refer to the 2016 Bryan County Free Fairbook available on the Bryan County OSU Extension Office’s webpage www.oces.okstate.edu/bryan or pick up a hardcopy at the extension office. For additional information, contact the Bryan County OSU Extension Office at 924-5312. . The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We hope you plan to visit the entire fair with your family and friends.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.