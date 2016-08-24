A journey through the Oklahoma Panhandle

When deciding last month upon which route I would take from Oklahoma to Colorado and Wyoming, I had several options.

Previously, I had traveled through Texas and New Mexico and then I-25 up into Colorado. Kansas was another possibility, however, I came back that way last year, so this time, I decided to travel up to and through the Oklahoma Panhandle.

I had not been through the Panhandle since the late 1970s, despite having lived in Oklahoma the past 25 years.

I had seen photos from that area in the Facebook group, “Forgotten Oklahoma Group,” founded by Amy Hedges of Pawnee. The group has more than 28,500 members and is a place to share photos of things abandoned or forgotten in Oklahoma. It’s a great group to not only see and post photos, but also to learn about the history of our state. Many current or former residents of Bryan County are members. It’s also great for getting some ideas for traveling.

On a Saturday morning, I began my journey toward the Panhandle and stopped at several places along the way. First stop was in the town of Geary in Blaine and Canadian counties where several things, including an old jail and a long-closed gas station, caught my eye. I remember the gas stations well as a child in the 1970s where an attendant pumped your gas and cleaned your windows. The bathrooms were always on the side of the building and you had to ask the cashier for a key.

Seiling in Dewey County was another stop where I saw a veterans memorial that included a howitzer and a self-propelled gun. One odd thing I noticed was three rifles propped together and topped with an American helmet. The rifles are not U.S. issue and are British Enfield No. 4 Mk. 1 rifles.

I made a stop at Fort Supply Cemetery that has an interesting history as stated on a sign at the entrance. It was the second cemetery for Fort Supply from 1873-1895. Soldiers and civilians were buried here, however, the soldier graves were moved to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, when the post was abandoned. The years 1895-1908 were the “squatters” period when civilians moved to the post after it was abandoned. From 1908-1982, it was the cemetery for Western Oklahoma Hospital and was a burial ground for mentally ill patients. Dr. William Blythe, former hospital superintendent, was buried here in 1982.

There are many abandoned farm homes in the Panhandle area and anytime I see one of these forgotten homes, my mind drifts away as I think about the families that once lived at these places now forgotten that will someday be gone.

After a brief stop in downtown Guymon, I drove on to Lamar, Colorado, to spend the night. My brief journey through the panhandle was over and I look forward to returning.

An abandoned farm house sits in a field in the Oklahoma Panhandle. An abandoned home in or near the Oklahoma Panhandle. The ruins of an old home off Highway 412 in the panhandle west of May. An old jail in Geary. Downtown Geary. An abandoned service station in Geary. Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Seiling. Enfield rifles are shown in the Veterans Memorial Park in Seiling. Grave marker at Fort Supply Cemetery where mentally ill patients from Western Oklahoma Hospital were buried. An older grave at Fort Supply Cemetery from when it was a military post. Civilians were also buried here. An abandoned church in Fort Supply. Old movie theater in downtown Guymon.