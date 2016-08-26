Family night to be held at fair

Looking for something fun to do as a family? If so, visit the Bryan County Free Fair for its Family Night, Friday, September the 9th. Come participate in or watch the fair’s many contests scheduled for Friday evening located in the Haggard Hall Building located at the Bryan County Fairgrounds, Durant. These planned contests are free to enter and will be a blast for the young and the old.

First on the evening’s agenda will be the Cutest Critter Contest starting at 6:00 pm. The animals entered should be small enough to fit inside your vehicle. All participants and their animals should be checked in at least 15 minutes before the contest and prepared to begin the competition 6:00 pm sharp. Age divisions will include: Amateur ages 3-5, Advance Amateur ages 6-8, Youth ages 9-12, Teens ages 13- 18 and Adult ages 19 and older. First, Second, and Third place ribbons will be given in each age division. Everyone will receive a participation ribbon.

The bubble gum blowing and watermelon seed spitting contest will also be held. All participants are asked to check in at the registration table 15 minutes prior to their contest. All contest rules and information are listed in the county fairbook.

The Bubble Gum Blowing Contest will begin at 6:30 pm. The contest divisions will include: Amateur ages 6-8 and Youth ages 9-13. First, Second, and Third place ribbons will be given in each age division. Participation ribbons will be given.

A Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest will begin at 7:00 pm. The contest will include the Longest Spit competition in these age divisions: Amateur ages 5-8, Advanced ages 9-12, Youth ages 13-19, and Adult ages 20 and older. First, Second, and Third place ribbons will be given in each age division. Participation ribbons will be given.

Also, many other activities will be taking place on Friday evening, such as the Goat Show starting at 6:00 pm.

We also encourage families to visit the entire fair. Many other fun activities and contests will take place throughout the fair, Wednesday, September 7th through Saturday, September 10th. Come view all the homemade and homegrown fair entries, livestock, poultry, and rabbits. And for a low cost and delicious meal or snack visit the 4-H concession located in Haggard Hall.

For a schedule of the 2016 Bryan County Free Fair, check out the county fairbook available at the Bryan County OSU Extension Office or their website oces.okstate.edu/bryan For additional information, you may contact the county OSU Extension Office at 924-5312. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.