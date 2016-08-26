Kiamichi FCCLA Stars named

Approximately 7,000 Oklahoma Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members attended the annual FCCLA State Convention Friday, April 8, in Oklahoma City’s Cox Convention Center. The theme of this year’s convention was “Celebrate,” according to Denise Morris, State FCCLA Adviser at the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, Stillwater.

Members and advisers had the opportunity to hear keynote speaker, Kevin Laue. Jackson Alexander, former State officer, addressed officer candidates in the session “So You Are an Officer Candidate.” 2016-2017 State Executive Council members were elected and installed. Participants also had the opportunity to view exhibits and attend breakout sessions.

Almost 500 FCCLA members competed in competitive event activities March 30th – April 1st. Students competed in areas of parliamentary procedure, job interview, illustrated talk, child care, and culinary arts, among others. State winners of the competitive events were announced during the medal ceremony.

The Kiamichi FCCLA Durant chapter had a great showing at this year’s event. The chapter members competed in areas of work ready-job interview, work ready-table setting and design, recycle & redesign and teach & train. Four members placed in the top 3 places in the state. Darian Clark, Achille, placed 1st in Table Setting and Design. Natalie Knox, Calera, placed 2nd in the Teach and Train competition. Dakota Brooke Watkins, Silo, placed 3rd in the Job Interview event, and Savannah Terrell, Durant, placed 3rd in Recycle and Redesign.

FCCLA is a career and technology student organization sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, and is an integral part of Family and Consumer Sciences Education programs in comprehensive high schools and area technology centers.

Submitted by Kiamichi FCCLA.

