Fair’s ‘Best of Wheat’ Bread Baking Contest to be held

To promote the art of baking bread, the Oklahoma Wheat Commission will be sponsoring a special fair category for homemade breads, the “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest at the Bryan County Free Fair.

Bread entries will be accepted on Wednesday, September 7th, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm located in the Clay Jones Community Center, Fairgrounds. The contest will be held on Thursday, September 8th on Judging Day of the fair.

There are two age divisions: Senior and Junior.

Senior division is for persons age 18 & over who may enter the following classes: White Bread, Whole Grain Bread, Dinner Rolls, Other Wheat Breads, Sweet Breads and Bread Machine.

Junior division is for persons under the age of 18 who may enter the following classes: White Bread, Dinner Rolls, Other Wheat Breads, Sweet Breads, Specialty Shapes, and Bread Machine.

A Champion and Reserve Champion will be awarded (excluding bread machine class) in both age divisions. The Champion, Reserve Champion and Bread Machine winners will receive a gift from the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. In addition, county premiums and ribbons will be given to these winners.

The Champion, Reserve Champion and Bread Machine winners have the opportunity to enter in the state “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest to be held on Sunday, September 25th at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City.

All bread entries must be prepared and baked by the person whose name is on the entry. Breads are to be on a plain, sturdy paper or foam plate inside a plastic sealable bag with the recipe attached. “The “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest rules states that a recipe must accompany the bread entry at the county fair level, said James”. For a complete listing of rules for the “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest, please refer to the 2016 Bryan County Free Fairbook available at the Bryan Co. OSU Extension.

“The Bryan County Free Fair is only a few weeks away, scheduled for September 7th through the 10th . So it’s time to start making a list of all the fair entries you plan to enter in the upcoming fair. We hope you and your entire family will participate in the 2016 Bryan County Free Fair and all it has to offer, said James.”

For additional information, contact Tommie M. James, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator at the Bryan County OSU Extension Office at 924-5312. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Tommie M. James, Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.