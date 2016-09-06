Book Talk to be held

Book Talk opens its new season of book discussions with a comic fantasy novel, “Equal Rites,” on September 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 W. Main in Durant.

Leading the discussion will be Dr. Elbert R. Hill, emeritus Professor of English, Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

“Equal Rites” is in the popular Discworld series by New York Times bestselling author Terry Pratchett. The hilarious novels, filled with goofy fun and biting satire, are set in a world that is a flat disk carried by four elephants riding on a giant turtle, with the whole world held together by magic.

In Equal Rites, a dying wizard tries to pass his staff and wizardry abilities on to the eighth son of an eighth son, but the “son” he chooses turns out to be a girl, Esk. By the time his mistake is discovered, Esk has already been anointed and is a wizard. Her attempts to learn how to control her powers lead her to Ankh-Morpork’s Unseen University, where she creates chaos among the all-male faculty.

Dr. Hill was, until his 2006 retirement from SOSU, a specialist in children’s and young adult literature and had taught for nearly 40 years. A native of Tennessee, he received the B.A. degree from Carson-Newman College, the M.A. from Memphis State University and the Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska.

Book Talk discussions are open to the public. Copies of monthly selections are available for purchase at the library service desk at a cost of $10 or less. The group meets the second Thursday of each month, except for December and summer months.

Submitted by Book Talk.

Dr. Elbert Hill http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_Hill-06-004.jpg Dr. Elbert Hill