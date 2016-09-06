Theatre at Southeastern’s Assortment of Shows creates fun for all

Theatre at Southeastern is pleased to announce its 2016-2017 season. The season kicks off in late-September with the Greek tragedy “Medea” by Euripides. Then, in mid-November settle in for a brand-new comedy with “The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s Completely Hollywood: Abridged.” In early March, things get ‘loverly’ with “My Fair Lady.” Finally, the season closes in April with the annual children’s show- “Do Super Heroes Eat Their Vegetables,” in partnership with the American Association of University Women.

“I’m excited for this season because it gives students an opportunity to learn a spectrum of different styles and theatre types. The season includes an ancient Greek play, a contemporary comedy, a beloved musical, and a wacky children’s show. Sprinkled with events like Holiday Follies, Dramapalooza, and Red River Revue, the Theatre at Southeastern 2016-2017 season is a season for all types,” states Southeastern senior, Justice Graham.

For ticket information about any of these shows, please visit the Visual and Performing Arts Center box office, or call at 580-745-2696. For more information about Theatre at Southeastern, please visit WWW.SE.EDU/THEATRE.

Submitted by SE Theatre.