A drive to Clarita to see the simple life

I took photos Saturday afternoon of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sherman, Texas, and after posting them on Facebook, one of my friends lamented about the power lines being in the way of a beautiful church.

I too, have been frustrated by that many times. My friend, who has put me onto several great photo opportunities, said I would not have that problem in Amish country and that Clarita is beautiful, so Monday afternoon, I drove on Highway 48 for about a 45-minute drive to Clarita in Coal County.

The town’s website, claritaoklahoma.com, states: “Clarita is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma, about 45 miles north of Sherman, Texas, on State Highway 48. Clarita was established in 1909. Clarita residents are farmers, ranchers, carpenters, cabinet and furniture makers, farriers, buggy makers artisans, and businessmen. Our residents haven’t changed much since its birth but now we enjoy a bi-cultural experience with our Amish residents who settled here some nearly 40 years ago, when Chris Yoder migrated from Holmes County, Ohio, to Clarita in the fall of 1978. He purchased the Rice farm, now the Clarita Greenhouse, which was the beginning of Oklahoma’s newest Amish community.

“We have had few changes since 1909. We have have had businesses and people come and go. Many of our historic buildings are gone. Our town had pretty much died until recently, when we began to breathe life back into it. New businesses are emerging and creative people are making things happen.”

Exiting the highway and traveling down a dirt road, the first thing to catch my eye was an old church painted red. It was once the Church of Christ. Built in 1909, it has been renovated for overnight stays, although I saw a “for sale” sign in the yard.

The Moore house, also built in 1909, is available for guests. There is a small, old cabin at Grigsby Park known as General “Mule” Waveren’s cabin.

I encountered a horse-drawn buggy ridden by an Amish couple. Both of them waved at me in my Dodge Charger and I wanted to get in front of them to say hello and ask permission to take photos, however, I decided that would be too invasive, so I took a couple of pictures from a distance so their faces are not shown. Some Amish are OK with photos if not posed and/or their faces are not shown, from what I have been told.

I would love to spend a day with an Amish family which would seem like a trip back in time. Another friend of mine noticed the irony of the horse-drawn buggy on a road lined with utility poles. In rural areas, including Bryan County, beliefs such as “rugged individualism” and “living off the land,” are common.

The Amish actually do this in a modern world as best as they can.

Every year on the second Saturday in September, an auction, antiques and crafts show is held to raise fund for the Amish school. It is scheduled for this Saturday and attracts an estimated 10,000 visitors, according to travelok.com.

I had a conversation with someone the following day about spirituality. Places such as Clarita are truly spiritual to me as I think about how simple life once was, and for many, still is.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

