FFA chapter officers living to serve

Officers of the Durant FFA chapter participated in the 2016 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference, August 30, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “The Bottom Line.” Elected officers from each of the 80 high school FFA chapters in the southeast district attended leadership training designed to equip their teams with exciting tools to help them best serve their chapters during this school year.

Rhett Laubach, Edmond, was the keynote speaker for the conference. Laubach, state FFA president in 1992-93, is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach.

“We are asking chapter officers to examine the foundation of what makes being a chapter officer so unique and special,” said Cale Jahn, state FFA president. “Then we are going to discuss how to engage our members to create success at the local, state and national FFA levels.”

Officers attending from the Durant chapter were: Brayden Bentley, president; Cassie Bisson, vice president; Sarah Rutledge, secretary; Jillian Sheffield, treasurer; Hailey Reno, reporter; Tanner Herman, sentinel, and Jeremiah Adams, Durant FFA advisor.

COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 27,166 Oklahoma FFA members in 359 high schools statewide.

Submitted by Durant FFA.

Seated far left is Tanna Frizzell, Byng, southeast district vice president. Seated far right is Cale Jahn, Elgin, state FFA president. Shown in no particular order are Durant FFA officers Brayden Bentley, president; Cassie Bisson, vice president; Sarah Rutledge, secretary; Jillian Sheffield, treasurer; Hailey Reno, reporter; Tanner Herman, sentinel, and Jeremiah Adams, Durant FFA advisor. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_COLT-Pic.jpg Seated far left is Tanna Frizzell, Byng, southeast district vice president. Seated far right is Cale Jahn, Elgin, state FFA president. Shown in no particular order are Durant FFA officers Brayden Bentley, president; Cassie Bisson, vice president; Sarah Rutledge, secretary; Jillian Sheffield, treasurer; Hailey Reno, reporter; Tanner Herman, sentinel, and Jeremiah Adams, Durant FFA advisor.