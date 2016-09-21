Proactive screenings aid in cancer detection

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease. It accounts for nearly one of every four deaths.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has identified some cancers where proactive screening can reduce the associated death rate and others where the risks of screening can outweigh the potential benefits. Updated guidelines for cervical, ovarian and prostate cancers have been issued during the past few years. It’s important to discuss with your doctor your risk factors and the benefits of cancer screening.

Cervical cancer is one of the great success stories in cancer prevention. Since the introduction of cervical cancer screenings via Pap testing in the 1950s, the incidence of what was once the number one cancer in women has plummeted. Current USPSTF screening guidelines are:

Women between the ages of 21 and 29 should have a Pap test at least every three years. HPV (Human Papillomavirus – the virus known to cause cervical cancer) testing should be done only if needed after an abnormal Pap test.

Women between the ages of 30 and 65 should have both a Pap test and an HPV test at least every five years.

Women over 65 who have had regular screenings with normal results should not be screened for cervical cancer.

Ovarian and prostate cancer screening guidelines have also been revised. Due to a lack of reliable detection tools for early stages of these cancers, and the potential for false positives leading to unnecessary surgeries, the Task Force currently does not recommend routine screenings for prostate and ovarian cancers.

If you have symptoms or increased risk factors for either of these cancers, talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of screening. Risks and symptoms may include:

Immediate family history of prostate or ovarian cancer

Pelvic or abdominal pain or bloating (in women)

Significant or sudden changes in menstrual patterns

Difficulty urinating; change in urination urgency or frequency

Blood in urine

Pain in back, hips or pelvis that won’t go away (in men)

If you and your doctor agree that your symptoms or risks justify a screening, there are also options for which method is best. For ovarian cancer, an ultrasound may be conducted. If abnormalities are found, further testing will be done.

For prostate cancer, your physician may conduct a digital rectal exam or test your blood for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). PSA can be elevated due to several other factors, and additional testing may be necessary. Only a biopsy can diagnose prostate cancer for certain.

