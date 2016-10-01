Public education topic of town hall meeting

Both political candidates and members of the audience at a Durant Education Town Hall Meeting agreed that Oklahoma public education is being killed by the Legislature’s repeatedly cutting taxes, which leads, in turn, to budget cutting. The call went out at the meeting Tuesday evening, September 27th, at the Durant Public Library.

House Minority Leader Scott Inman and four candidates for public office briefly gave their opinions on the state of Oklahoma public education and promised to fight, if elected, for the end to budget cuts and tax cuts that are crippling education: David Northcutt, Candidate for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 21; James Albert Campbell, House District 19; Michelle Bray, House District 49; and Josh Harris-Till, U.S. House, Oklahoma District 2. Present Oklahoma House District 21 Representative Republican Dustin Roberts declined an invitation to participate. The other participants are running as Democrats.

Teacher perspectives on Oklahoma education were given by volunteers from the floor, Judy Grace and Tracy Whitaker. In one of the most impassioned parts of the meeting, Whitaker, with 25 years of experience teaching reading and English, called the present state of decline “the bottom of the pit.”

Candidates took several questions from the floor. Bryan County Democratic Vice-Chair Marilyn Alexander moderated. Teachers attending were given bags of supplies for their classrooms. and two gift certificates were presented to audience members who won a drawing. The meeting was sponsored by the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women.

Submitted by Joe Littlejohn.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman speaks at a meeting about education held last week at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5015-001.jpg Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman speaks at a meeting about education held last week at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat