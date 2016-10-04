Car show, cloggers and Chorvettes to be featured at Caddo Heritage Day

Caddo Community Association members are working hard to finalize plans for the 32nd Annual Caddo Heritage Day, scheduled for Saturday October 15th. Heritage Day is a free all day celebration of small town life and the rich heritage of the Caddo community. Meeting weekly, CCA volunteers are adding new features to the celebration and continuing traditional favorites, such as cake walk, free street games, petting zoo and Little Mr. and Miss Caddo and Prettiest Baby contests. Vendors are already registering to provide a variety of foods all day, starting with breakfast at 8:10 a.m.

Festival goers are invited to browse through vendor booths at 8 a.m. At 8:30 parade entries should line up to register at Caddo school. Scarecrow contest entries will be on the street for display, and children’s art show in the hall by Caddo Police Dept. At 9 a.m. the petting zoo, quilt show, silent auction and Caddo Indian Territory Museum will be open for early festival goers. The Parade starts at 10:00, ending at Main and Buffalo street. The 2nd Annual Caddo Car show will be held officially from 11 to 2:00, but early spectators can watch them arrive to register their cars for the two categories: classic cars up to the ‘70s, and later model cars and trucks.

Red White and Blue will fill the venue, to enhance the theme for Heritage Day, “Sweet Land of Liberty!” After the parade and flag-raising, the community will be led to reflect and celebrate our freedom in America, by tributes and songs from Caddo Elementary students. From 11:30 to 12:30 featured entertainers include cloggers from Durant Stompers Dance Unlimited and the Chorvettes of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The Chorvettes are an 11-member touring group of singers/dancers: the longest continuous student organization of Southeastern. Other local musicians will round out the afternoon entertainment between contests, awards and street games, all concluding with a final tribute to America at 3 pm.

Throughout the day, children of all ages will be delighted with a bounce house, mini golf and games provided by The Fun Zone, under the pavilion. Free sidewalk art contest will be held from 12 to 2:00, free street games 1:10 to 1:30 and 2:10 to 2:30, dunking booth and Jail & Bail fun 11:15 to 2:30. Activities will be suspended after 3 pm, until the dance begins at 7pm, in the recently renovated Rock Community Building on Buffalo Street. The celebration concludes at 11 pm.

Heritage Day tee shirts will be on sale the first week of October, at Craighead’s and the museum. Vendor registration may be directed to Jen at 580 513-0259 or general questions to Vesta 580 367-0358. See updates on Caddo Car Show 2016 or Caddo Community Association Facebook.

Submitted by the Caddo Community Association.