Flu season is here

The best way to protect yourself and others from the influenza is by getting an annual vaccine. The CDC is recommending immunization for all Americans older than six months, except people with severe egg allergies and other chronic conditions. We only offer the injectable form of the vaccine after the CDC issued guidance that the nasal spray will not protect against the flu this season. The shot is proven to be safe and effective with very rare side effects.

Combined with the vaccine good health habits can protect against the flu: avoiding contact with people who have the flu or symptoms, staying home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze, resist touching your eyes, mouth and nose, and washing your hands frequently. Listed below is more helpful information for you and your family.

The flu is one of the most infectious diseases in the world. Five to 20 percent of Americans are affected by the virus each year and more than 200,000 are hospitalized. According to the CDC, the range of flu-associated deaths in a year ranges from 3,000 to 49,000.

People can spread the flu even before they feel sick. Adults are contagious one day before getting symptoms and up to five days after getting sick. Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to catching and experiencing complications from the flu.

We will only offer injectable forms of the vaccines following guidance from the CDC that the nasal spray version will not protect against the flu this season.

This season’s supply of flu vaccine is anticipated to be adequate.

It is impossible for you to get the flu from the vaccine. Getting vaccinated strengthens your immunity against the flu and is safer than risking illness.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms please see your physician or visit our QuickMed clinic located at 1805 University Boulevard. Our QuickMed clinic is open 7 days a week from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00p.m. The AllianceHealth Medical Group practices also provide same-day appointments if you call before noon, simply call 1-888-SAME-DAY.

