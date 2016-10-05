Travel & Tourism Summit to be held in Durant

The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association will host the final Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summit on Monday, October 17 at The District at Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant.

OTIA has partnered with Lt. Governor Todd Lamb to produce these Summits, which are held around the state. Each half-day program provides tourism education featuring speakers covering a range of topics on best practices to promote tourism in your region, and includes a town hall-type discussion by the Lt. Governor on tourism development in each of the areas visited around the state.

The event is a can’t-miss for anyone interested in marketing their destination, location, event, or attraction. Registration begins at 1:00 p.m. and at 1:30 p.m. featured speaker, Tina Gilliland, CAE, will begin her presentation, “Show Me the Money! Tips for Marketing on a Budget to Reap the Rewards of Traveler Spending.” After a short break, the second part of Tina’s educational session will take a deeper dive into HOW to build the partnerships and cooperative efforts to stretch marketing dollars.

A Town Hall meeting and reception with Lt. Governor Todd Lamb beginning at 4:15 p.m. will round out the day.

Registration is available online at www.otia.info or a direct link is also provided at www.durantchamber.org. Full Registration is $45 per person and ‘Reception Only’ registration is $20 per person. A 50% discount is also available for those interested in registering three or more people from the same business.

A limited number of hotel rooms for attendees may be available at a discounted rate the night of October 17 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort. Please call Durant Area Chamber of Commerce for information on securing a hotel room by Oct. 3.

For more information on the Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summit on Oct. 17, call Durant Area Chamber of Commerce at 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org, or contact the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association at www.otia.info or 405-942-1121.

Submitted by Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.