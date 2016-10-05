Jellies, jams & preserves canning class scheduled

If you would like to learn how to can or just want to refresh your canning skills, the Bryan County OSU Extension would like to invite you to attend their upcoming “Jellies, Jams & Preserves Canning Class” for adults scheduled for Thursday evening of October 13th , 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. located at the Clay Jones Community Center in Durant. Pre-registration is required, with a deadline of October 7th.

There will be a $10 class fee that will need to be paid at the time of pre-registration. There will be limited class space, so register today.

To register for this canning class contact the Bryan County OSU Extension Office at 924-5312 or e-mail tommiem.james@okstate.ed. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Bryan County Extension Office.