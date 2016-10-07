Book Talk to be held

A novel by acclaimed author Harper Lee, “Go Set a Watchman,” is Book Talk’s choice for its October 13 meeting at 7:00 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main in Durant.

Leading the discussion is Sandy Wright, who retired from state employment in 2014 after 29 years with Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“Watchman” is a sequel to Lee’s beloved Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In “Watchman,” Jean Louise (Scout) Finch, the child-narrator of “Mockingbird,” is grown up and returns to her home in the South to find disturbing changes have happened in the lives of her family and friends.

Ms. Wright enjoys reading, sewing, gardening, and spending time in the Kiamichi Mountains, where she and her husband bought land and built a cabin. She lives in Caddo with husband Terry, who is semi-retired.

Book Talk meetings are open to the public. The group reads and discusses a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Copies of its monthly selections are available for purchase at the library service desk and never cost more than $10.

The discussion group’s next meeting will be November 10, when retired teacher Phyllis Rustin will lead a discussion of “Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith.

Submitted by Book Talk.

Sandy Wright http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_SandyW.jpg Sandy Wright