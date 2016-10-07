Our Saviours Lutheran observes 9/11

Our Saviours Lutheran is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. This year the ELCA encouraged all of its congregations to participate in a “Dedicated Day of Service.”

This day of service took place on September 11, 2016. The congregational council decided since this coincided with the 15th anniversary of the World Trade Center Bombings, they would honor local first responders.

The Durant Fire Department, the Durant Police Department and the Bryan County EMS were invited to lunch that day. The congregational members prepared and served the meal.

The members also provided extra desserts to be sent to the break rooms of each of the entities. The departments were sent back with goodie bags and cases of water for use during their everyday routine. Our Saviours Lutheran was honored to have between 40 and 50 responders show up that day. Our Saviours Lutheran is very thankful and appreciative for the work these groups do in the community.

Submitted by Our Saviours Lutheran Church.

First responders and Charlee Bell, member of Our Saviours Lutheran. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_oslc9-11.jpg First responders and Charlee Bell, member of Our Saviours Lutheran. OSLC members Robin Bell, Paige Landua, and Rhonda Collier serving the meal. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_oslc9-11-2.jpg OSLC members Robin Bell, Paige Landua, and Rhonda Collier serving the meal.