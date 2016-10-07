Diabetes Empowerment Education Program coming to Durant

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Southeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for anyone affected by diabetes, pre-diabetes, and caregivers of those affected by diabetes.

DEEP is a diabetes self-management education program that will help you understand how diabetes affects your body and how to make sense of your blood sugar numbers. In this class you will have the opportunity to meet other people who have diabetes and have fun learning in a small group through games, activities and support conversations.

DEEP will be held from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays for six weeks, beginning October 11th through November 15th at Alliance Health Durant located at 1800 University Blvd. in Durant. Classes are offered at no charge. Funding is provided by a grant from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma.

OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.

To receive additional information or for a reservation in the class, please call Cindy Ruhl, Education Specialist with OHAI’s Southeast Center of Healthy Aging at (580) 745-9477.

