Rummage sale to benefit Margo Ward

Adult 10 First Baptist Church Sunday School is going to host a rummage sale benefiting Margo Ward on October 15 at the Family Life Center.

Margo Ward is the 8 month old daughter of Jason and Kelsey Ward. Margo was born with craniosynostosis and will require cranial surgery when she is between 11-15 months old. Please visit this link for more information on Margo’s condition (www.gofundme.com/margosmelon). Unfortunately insurance is likely only going to cover 50% of this $200,000 surgery. The rummage sale will be held in the FLC on Saturday October 15th from 7 AM-5PM. Please consider donating items for the sale or just come shop! All proceeds will go towards medical bills. Donations can be dropped off at the FLC at the following times: Thursday October 13th from 6:30-8:30PM, Friday October 14th from 2-6PM or on the morning of the sale from 7AM-12PM. Items do not need to be priced as payment will be on a donation basis. Donations of baked goods also accepted. Items not sold will be donated to the clothes closet or thrift store after sale. So Let’s get to Sellin’ to help fix Margo’s Melon! Please keep her in your prayers also. Contact Joni Smith 580-916-8432 or Anni Martin 918-607-9251 with questions.

Submitted by First Baptist Church.

Margo Ward http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7481.jpg Margo Ward