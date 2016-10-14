Colbert FCCLA students attend conference on distracted driving

“I took the Oklahoma Challenge and I Promise Not to Text and Drive!” This personal promise was one of many solutions put into action for the Colbert team of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) who recently traveled to McAlester OK for a leadership conference on the dangers of distracted driving. Bree Hughes, Caiti Blackshear, Jacque Arellano, Sidney Busbey, Delanie Cooper, and Mckinlee Weger, joined other FCCLA groups from across Oklahoma to develop awareness plans for their local schools and communities on the timely issue of distracted driving.

“Research shows young people are the solution to this issue,” said Richard Coberg Ph.D., Founder of the Oklahoma Challenge Project. “We are proud to be working with Oklahoma’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) to bring that solution to our state.”

44% of teen drivers say that they would be thankful if a passenger complained about their texting while driving. 78% say they’re likely not to text and drive if friends tell them it’s wrong. 90% of teens and adults say they’d stop texting while driving – if someone in the car just asked them to.

The goal of the Oklahoma Challenge is to reduce the numbers of Oklahoma deaths and injuries due to distracted driving. These FCCLA students developed a plan to raise awareness and change behavior around the issue of distracted driving. The students also learned about the upcoming texting and driving law going into effect November 1st of this year.

Each day 9 people are killed in crashes involving a distracted driver. (cdc.gov) In 2012, 3,328 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, with an additional 421,000 injured. (cdc.gov) In 2011, one in five crashes with injury involved a distracted driver. (cdc.gov) A driver is 23 times more likely to crash when texting. (ok.gov – VTTI 2009)

“Distracted driving disproportionally hurts and kills young drivers.” said, Linda Terrell, Oklahoma Challenge Director. “Most people do not realize that enormity of the problem.” 71% of teens and young people say they have sent a text message while driving. (NHTSA.gov) 78% of teens say they have a read a text message while driving. (NHTSA.gov) Traffic crashes are the #1 cause of death for people ages 16 to 24.. (oksafety.org) and, accounts for 44% of all teen deaths. (oksafety.org)

The Oklahoma Challenge Project is offered through a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office with financial support from AT&T and delivered through Educational Alternatives a private non-profit dedicated to youth empowerment. Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 13,000 members in 406 local chapters located in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the “ultimate leadership experience,” FCCLA is a dynamic national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through CareerTech’s Family and Consumer Sciences Education courses.

Submitted by Colbert FCCLA.

Shown from left, Bree Hughes, Caiti Blackshear, Jacque Arellano, Sidney Busbey, Delanie Cooper and Mckinlee Weger.