Avoiding fall and holiday decorating hazards

With the arrival of fall and a parade of major celebrations and holidays upcoming over the next few weeks, lots of families will get into the spirit by adding festive decorations.

As would-be decorators add their special touches to fall, as well as the annual Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, it is important they keep some basic safety precautions in mind, said Gina Peek, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension housing and consumer specialist.

When scouting the perfect location to showcase seasonal decorations, both inside and outside the house, choose spaces well away from foot traffic and doorways to reduce the chances of them tipping over, blowing away or possibly tripping someone.

“While decorations such as dried flowers, cornstalks or crepe paper can easily catch fire, all decorations should be located away from open flames, fireplaces, vents, radiators and other heat sources to reduce the fire risk,” Peek said.

Large trees and other sizable pieces of holiday décor that could tip over can be anchored to the walls or the ceiling with thin guy-wire, which is almost invisible, said Tommie M. James, Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator for Bryan County.

“If you have young children at home, watch out for sharp, weighted or breakable decorations, as well as ones with small pieces or that look like candy or food,” James said.

Lots of families also enjoy celebrating by stringing lights around the home. Before hanging any lights, check the label to ensure they have been tested by a nationally recognized laboratory such as UL.

Only use indoor lights inside the house and outdoor lights outside the home.

Each set of lights should be inspected for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections. Any damaged strands should be repaired or thrown away.

“Since light strands could contain lead, which could be ingested from hand-to-mouth contact or released into the air as they are being hung or taken down, children especially should avoid touching lights,” James said. “Anyone who comes in contact with them should wash their hands immediately after they finish.”

Extension cords also should be checked to make sure they work properly before being pressed into service.

While candles can add flair to any seasonal decorations, families should consider using flameless ones, when possible. However, when burning real candles, keep them on stable, heat-resistant surfaces out of the reach of pets and kids, as well as away from décor that could easily ignite such as other decorations, curtains and furniture.

“If you like placing burning candles inside decorations such as jack-o’-lanterns at Halloween, make sure they’re located away from landings, doorsteps and areas where someone could come in contact with the flame,” James said. “Extinguish candles before going to bed or leaving the house or an unoccupied room.”

For more information about family and home safety issues, contact Tommie M. James, FCS Extension Educator at the Bryan County OSU Extension Office by calling (580) 924-5312.

Tommie M. James is a Bryan County Family & Consumer Science Extension Educator.

