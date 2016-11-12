Annual Parade of Homes to be held

As you plan your December holiday festivities, don’t forget to include the Annual Durant Education and Service Sorority’s Holiday Parade of Homes! The Parade will feature three homes and one retail/apartment living space this year and will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4th. Our generous homeowners will open their beautiful homes, which will be decorated for the holiday season. The Holiday gift show will be hosted in a new location this year. Numerous vendors will present their unique and traditional holiday gifts at 311 West Main in downtown Durant.

The Parade of Homes is a fundraiser that benefits the following local charities: Southeastern Endowed Scholarship, Durant Public Schools including the Safe Schools Program, Pregnancy Center of Bryan County, Families Feeding Families, Crisis Center, OSF Children’s Theater, Bryan County 4H, Colton’s Run, and Three Valley Museum.

This week we are featuring two beautiful locations.

Our first location is the home of Taylor Downs at 3009 Quail Ridge Circle. Taylor is a teacher for Durant Public Schools and a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker VanMeter Select in Durant.

This home was built in 1991. Jim and Mignon Caudle purchased the home in 2012 and did a full remodel. Taylor purchased the home from the Caudles in 2015.

The home is a traditional style brick home with a full painted brick exterior. The home was originally built with a light pink brick. The Caudles painted the brick a soft cream color and added shutters in a shade of grey. The home is 2,000 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

For many years Taylor knew he wanted to one day live in Quail Ridge Circle. The established neighborhood with its mature trees gives a sense of home and community. As a young boy Taylor’s grandparents lived in Quail Ridge and he has always loved the neighborhood. In 2015, he had the opportunity to not only move into the neighborhood, but also move right next door to his grandparent’s old home. Soon after he moved in, his sister and brother in law purchased and remodeled a home just a few doors away.

Our next home is an historic downtown building that will be used as retail space and three apartments once renovations are complete. The building located at 309 and 311 Main Street is owned by GSB Properties.

The historic building has been used as various businesses throughout its life. It has been a restaurant, and most recently it was used as a bookstore. Many years ago the upstairs was the Durant Elks Lodge before they moved west of town.

During the renovation of the building, the retail space on the bottom floor of the building has been split into two retail spaces approximately 2500 square feet each. The upstairs of the building has been remodeled to house 1 one-bedroom and 2 two-bedroom apartments.

One of the unique features of the downstairs retail space is the front door. It is four feet wide and is one of the last remaining doors that swings inward. Due to fire regulations, many downtown buildings have been required to change the front doors to swing outward. The building that is clad with black glass tiles was once known as the KC Waffle House that gives it a striking appearance. The ceiling of the retail spaces is covered with antique metal tiles recovered and restored during the renovation of the building.

The three fully furnished upstairs apartments replaced what was once a large approximately 5,000 square foot apartment. The apartments also feature a separate laundry room at the back of the building with individual washers and dryers for each apartment and a large deck along the back of the building. The apartments have entrances from both Main Street and the alley behind the building.

Tickets for the Parade are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member or from the following local business: Bliss, Marie’s, The Hollow Tree, The Medicine Store, The Kopper Kettle and Hot Shots.

Submitted by Deneice Ridlelhuber.

Taylor Downs’ home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_-5.jpg Taylor Downs’ home. Taylor Downs’ home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_-2.jpg Taylor Downs’ home. An apartment in a historic downtown building. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_-4.jpg An apartment in a historic downtown building. Downtown apartment. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_-6.jpg Downtown apartment.