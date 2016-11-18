Parade of Homes to be held

The DESS Annual Parade of Homes will be held on December 4, 2016, from 1-5 p.m.

Don’t miss this year’s holiday parade of beautifully decorated homes in Durant. The 2016 parade is just three weeks away and promises to be the special event Durant has come to look forward to.

This week we are featuring the home of Dr. Kinion and Erica Whittington located at 1710 Larkspur Lane. Kinion is a local physician and businessman. The Whittingtons have 4 children, Blake (19), Nicholas (15), Alexis (13) and Ava (7).

The traditional style two story home is 4,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The family enjoys decorating for Christmas and has chosen to use a different theme in each room. Throughout the home, you will be delighted by the beautiful style in both the décor and the holiday decorations.

The Whittington family loves spending time in their backyard, which features a swimming pool and cabana. They also plant a garden each year and raise their own chicken. The family pet is a Boxer named Kash.

Next we are showcasing the home of Kyle and Kristen Savage. The Savages have one son, Jonah (3) and a Golden Retriever Lola. Kyle is

a Recruiting Sales Manager for WoodmenLife and Kristen is a full time stay at home mom with a part time Etsy shop.

Located at 1007 Beretta, this single-family brick home was built in 2016. The Savage’s are the first family to own this home and moved in on June 1, 2016.

The open concept with high ceiling gives the living room a unique and grand feeling. The home is 1997 square feet and has a split bedroom design with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

The builder did a great job with details such as arched architecture on the exterior of the home, modern kitchen, molding, as well as a beautifully detailed, and unique cave style shower in the master bath.

The Holiday gift show will be hosted in a new location this year. Numerous vendors will present their unique and traditional holiday gifts at 311 West Main in downtown Durant.

The Parade of Homes is a fundraiser that benefits the following local charities: Southeastern Endowed Scholarship, Durant Public Schools including the Safe Schools Program, Pregnancy Center of Bryan County, Families Feeding Families, Crisis Center, OSF Children’s Theater, Bryan County 4H, Colton’s Run, and Three Valley Museum.

Tickets for the Parade are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member or from the following local business: Bliss, Marie’s, The Hollow Tree, The Medicine Store, The Kopper Kettle and Hot Shots.

Submitted by Parade of Homes.

Dr. Kinion and Erica Whittington’s home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Whittington.jpg Dr. Kinion and Erica Whittington’s home. Dr. Kinion and Erica Whittington’s home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Whittington2.jpg Dr. Kinion and Erica Whittington’s home. Kyle and Kristen Savage’s home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Savage1.jpg Kyle and Kristen Savage’s home. Kyle and Kristen Savage’s home. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Savage2.jpeg Kyle and Kristen Savage’s home.