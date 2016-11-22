Colbert School District receives grant from Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation

The Colbert School District is pleased to announce that West Ward Elementary has received a $1615 grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation to provide Science Literacy Materials for first, second, and third grade classrooms. The grant is part of the Classroom Enhancement Program that supports activities and programs at select schools in rural Oklahoma that will improve the classroom experience for students.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” says Karen Hedgecock, West Ward Elementary Principal. West Ward Elementary serves 3 year olds through third grade with an enrollment of 296 students. “Our students need more familiarity with informational text and Science vocabulary, and now we can help with that. We appreciate the support of the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.”

Principal, Karen Hedgecock, completed the grant application in order to meet the need for more informational text and Science literacy materials. The project was named “Scientists Read!” This project will address two shortfalls our rural first through third grade classrooms face. Our children have limited access to opportunities to explore Science topics and struggle to read informational text. We will be implementing Science Studies Weekly magazines which are aligned to Oklahoma Science Academic Standards. These publications provide interesting Science topics and vocabulary rich text with opportunities to apply knowledge through classroom experimentation, online activities with interactive Smart Boards, as well as lively classroom discussions. We have also purchased each classroom a set of Science Activity Folder Centers to allow students to explore on their own and inspire them to dig deeper into Science topics in the areas of Earth, Physical, and Life Science.

The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation was founded by the late Carolyn Watson, CEO and chairman of Shamrock Bank, N.A., in 1995 to improve the quality of life in rural Oklahoma communities. Through its two grant programs, the organization promotes education, health, literacy and arts and the humanities in 20 Oklahoma counties. Since its inception, the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation has awarded nearly $900,000 in grants to schools, teachers and communities in rural Oklahoma. Additionally, the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship offers awards of up to $10,000 per academic year for high school seniors graduating from 62 rural Oklahoma counties to attend college. For more information, please visit www.ruraloklahoma.org.

Submitted by Colbert School District.