DESS Holiday Parade of Homes and Gift Show to be held

The Annual Holiday Parade of Homes will be held on Sunday, December 4, from 1-5 p.m. Three beautiful homes plus a downtown retail/apartment space will be featured this year along with a spectacular Gift Show.

This week, parade of homes will be featuring the holiday gift show with local artists and vendors all offering unique art and elegant gifts for all ages and interests. You will be able to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. There’s nothing quite like giving the perfect gift — except maybe getting one! Treat those on your list — and yourself — to distinctively delightful finds from the highly anticipated holiday gift show.

The vendor list includes:

Brock Crossing

Scentsy by Adela Webb

Mary Kay by Jo Johnson

Origami Owl by Tracy Cavendar

Norwax by Karen Rowland

LalaRoe by LaKendra Lewis

Youniquie by Lisa Schuessler

The Sparkle Shop

Foster Creativity by Amber Foster

Nan’s Stuff

Thirty-One by Diane Weger

The holiday gift show will be in the downtown retail/apartment space at 311 West Main Street, where participants can shop an hour before the parade of homes starts and it will be open until 5 p.m. The Iron Gate Cafe will be serving refreshments and hors d’oeuvres during the gift show.

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And there’s no better place than the holiday gift show, organizers say.

The Parade of Homes is a fundraiser that benefits the following local charities: Southeastern Endowed Scholarship, Durant Public Schools including the Safe Schools Program, Pregnancy Center of Bryan County, Families Feeding Families, Crisis Center, OSF Children’s Theater, Bryan County 4H, Colton’s Run, and Three Valley Museum.

Tickets for the Parade are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member or from the following local business: Bliss, Marie’s, The Hollow Tree, The Medicine Store, The Kopper Kettle and Hot Shots.

Article submitted.

The holiday gift show will be held Sunday at 311 W. Main. The annual Holiday Parade of Homes will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DessWindow.jpg The holiday gift show will be held Sunday at 311 W. Main. The annual Holiday Parade of Homes will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.