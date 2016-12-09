Colbert FCCLA members compete in STAR events

Fourteen students from Colbert High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter competed in STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) on November 29th in Sulphur.

First place winners: Emmah Wilson-6th-8th grade Children’s Literature; Lexie Hibered-9th & 10th grade New Member Facts; Kady McGill-10th-12th grade Career Investigation.

Second place winner: Rylee Brashier-6th-8th grade New Member Facts.

Third place winners: Jenna Gowen-9th & 10th grade Creed Speaking; Caiti Blackshear & Jacque Arellano-10th-12th grade Life Event Planning; Amber Kelly-9th & 10th grade Children’s Literature; Delanie Cooper & Sidney Busbey 10th-12th grade Illustrated Talk; Brian Charter-10th-12th grade Job Interview; Katie Martin-11th & 12th grade Cake Decorating.

Also competing were Taylor Henry and Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Submitted by Colbert Schools.

Colbert FCCLA members are shown front row, left, Front Row (Left to Right): Rylee Brashier and Jacque Arellano. Middle row, left, Taylor Henry, Lexie Hiberd, Sidney Busbey, Katie Martin and Esmeralda Gonzalez. Back row, from left, Jenna Gowen, Brian Charter, Emmah Wilson, Amber Kelly, Delanie Cooper, Caiti Blackshear and Kady McGill.