Baker and Dingler to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Baker, of Caddo, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, MaRisa Laine, to Robert Jacob Dingler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thad Dingler, of Allen, Texas. The groom is the grandson of Richard and Brenda Round, of Allen, Texas, and is the great-grandson of Mrs. Thelma Jones, of Tom Bean, Texas.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Caddo High School. She attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and is a 2015 graduate of Southern School of Beauty, in Durant.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Allen High School, in Allen, Texas. He attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and served one year in ministry at Glorieta Baptist Conference Center, in New Mexico. He is presently employed by Toyota Financial Services.

The couple is planning a February wedding. After the honeymoon, they will be residing in Durant.

