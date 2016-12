Durant Christmas Parade winners

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the community for participating in the 2016 Christmas Parade, Tuesday, December 6 on Main Street in Durant. The theme for this year’s parade was “A Hometown Holiday.” Winners are as follows:

FLOAT

Winner (100 or more) – AllianceHealth Durant

Runner-up (100 or more) – Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Winner (100 or fewer) – Kiamichi Technology Center – Skills USA

Runner-up (100 or fewer) – Hausner’s Limited

VEHICLE

Winner (100 or more) – US Army Corps of Engineers

Runner-up (100 or more) – Rustin Concrete

Winner (100 or fewer) – Durant ISD Transportation Department

Runner-up (100 or fewer) – Skiing Polar Bear

WALKING/HORSE GROUP

Winner (100 or fewer) – The Glory Riders (NOT PICTURED)

Runner-up (100 or fewer) – Choctaw DreamCatchers Sidesaddle Drill Team

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

