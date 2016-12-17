New DivorceCare seminar to be held

“DivorceCare, an ongoing divorce recovery seminar and support group continues at First Baptist Church, 124 W. Evergreen, Durant, with a new 13-week series starting on January 11, 2017. Weekly sessions are Wednesdays from 6:00-7:30 p.m. in Room 210. All persons in the area who are currently experiencing separation or divorce or have experienced divorce even years ago are encouraged to attend. Persons who have attended before are invited to return at no cost. Reviewing the videos again enables a person to approach that area of healing from a different perspective. DivorceCare is an open group where persons may attend at any point in the series.

DivorceCare features on DVD nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Some of the session topics include: ‘Facing My Loneliness,’ ‘ …My Anger’ ‘…My Depression,’ ‘New Relationships,’ ‘Kidcare,’ ‘Single Sexuality,’ ‘Financial Survival,’ and ‘Forgiveness.’

The cost to attend is $15.00, with scholarships available.

Childcare is provided for preschool children and activities are in place for children & youth.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

For more information, or to pre-register, call the church at 924-3573 or Katherine Brown at 924-1472. For more information see www.divorcecare.org.

Submitted by DivorceCare.