Winter’s a good time to improve your garden soil

While it may not be a pleasant time to be outdoors, now is the time to start preparing your garden soil for the upcoming growing season.

If you have experienced poor vegetable production in spite of good management practices you probably need to add something to your soil. For example, garden soils that have been heavily fertilized every year may have become acid and need lime to counteract the acidity.

First, you should have your soil tested. When gardens do not receive nutrients needed, they never achieve the quality or productivity we anticipate. Collecting a good soil sample is essential to getting the correct nutrients for the plant to flourish. You will need to remove any debris from the soil surface and sample at a depth of 6”. Using a clean bucket and a spade combine slices of soil from at least 15 locations scattered throughout the garden. You then mix the slices of soil together and bring at least a pint of that soil to the Extension Office.

A low pH can be corrected by adding lime to the soil. The soil test will tell how much lime is needed. Lime applications should then be worked into the soil in fall or winter. Do not add lime unless the soil has been tested. Too much lime can be as bad as too little.

If you burn wood you can use two gallons of fireplace ashes per 100 square feet as a short-term substitute for lime. This is risky without a soil test because ashes are very alkaline and high in potassium salts. They can ruin the soil if the pH is too high. Ashes can be beneficial if the pH is low. Do not use ashes more than two or three years in a row, and definitely don’t apply them unless a recent soil test has recommended lime.

A high pH can be lowered by adding sulfur to the soil. It is best to do this several months before planting season.

Garden soils that crust badly and become very hard when dry, need organic mulch or compost. These will conserve moisture during summer and improve the soil when tilled in the fall.

Any partially decomposed organic material such as leaves, grass clippings, old disease free garden plant residue, rotted hay or straw, vegetable scraps, shredded newspaper and such materials can be effective as a compost. Avoid using newsprint with colored ink, as it may contain traces of heavy metals.

Also avoid using meat scraps and animal fats in compost, as it tends to attract rodents, fire ants and other undesirable critters. More information on composting and improving garden soil fertility is available free at the County Extension Office.

Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the staff of the Bryan County Extension Office!

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran, and is an equal opportunity employer.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

