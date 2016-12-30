Catastrophic livestock mortality disposal?

No matter how good of a livestock producer you are, you will at some point have an animal that will die on your farm. Proper management of those on-farm animal mortalities is vital to every farming operation. Improper disposal of dead animal carcasses can negatively impact surface water and groundwater from carcass leachate. If the animal died of an infectious disease, pathogenic bacteria and viruses may be present within the carcass. These pathogens can be spread by insects, rodents, predators, and subsurface or above ground water movement, as well as through direct contact with other livestock or poultry leading to increased disease transmission risks. In addition, Oklahoma has rules regulating the disposal of livestock and poultry mortalities. Concerns associated with improper disposal can be avoided by practicing state approved carcass disposal methods.

There are five state approved methods of catastrophic mortality carcass disposal. Those include burial, landfills, self-contained incinerator, rendering and composting. I will be discussing only two of the methods: burial and composting. For more information on the other methods of disposal Oklahoma State University fact sheet BAE-1748 Proper Disposal of Routine and Catastrophic Livestock and Poultry Mortality gives a good description of those methods.

Perhaps the most common method of disposal is burial. When proper guidelines are followed, burial is a safe option. However, poor site selection, such as sandy soils or areas with high water tables, may pose a threat to groundwater. Burial requires the construction of a pit with the bottom of the pit being at least 1 ft. above any floodplain level and at least 2 feet above the seasonal-high water table. If there is bedrock in the area, the bottom of the pit must be at least 2 ft. above the bedrock. The burial pit must be located at least 300 ft. away from any wells, waters of the state, neighboring residencies, public areas or property lines. And carcasses must be covered with a minimum of 2.5 feet of topsoil and routinely inspected to ensure wild animals do not dig and drag carcasses away.

Composting dead animal mortalities is an inexpensive, biosecure and environmentally sound approach to addressing the issue of carcass disposal. The carcass (nitrogen source) is buried in a bulking agent (carbon source), such as wood shavings or hay, allowing for the proper carbon to nitrogen ratio (C:N) required by microorganisms to successfully decompose the carcass while absorbing excess moisture and filtering odor. The high temperatures (130 F to 150 F) achieved through proper composting will destroy most pathogens. Microorganisms will degrade the carcass leaving only a few small bone fragments, which are brittle and break easily. This valuable by-product can then be land-applied as a fertilizer source, adding nutrients and organic matter to the soil or recycled for new compost piles. As with burial, site selection is important. The site should be located in an area that does not pose a risk to surface or groundwater contamination. For precise composting instructions refer to Oklahoma State Fact Sheet BAE-1749 On-Farm Mortality Composting of Livestock Carcasses.

If you have any questions, or would like further information on this or other related management topics, visit us on the west end of the Clay Jones Community Building at 1901 S. 9th Avenue in Durant, or call (580) 924-5312.

Bryan County Extension Office will be closed December 26 – 27 and January 2, 2017.

Robert Bourne is a Bryan County Extension Educator.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Robert-Bourne-3.jpg