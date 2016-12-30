Check out the Library

Library Hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00am – 8:00pm, Friday & Saturday 9:00am -5:00pm -OverDrive eBook collection– OK Virtual Library – FREE digital books to download to Nook, Kindle, iPad, computer, or tablet.

To access go to the library’s NEW website, www.donaldwreynolds.okpls.org and click on link. -Find us on Facebook – search for “Donald W. Reynolds” and friend us. You can also follow the “Donald W. Reynolds Friends of the Library” page too. Durant Youth Soccer sign ups at the library in the computer lab from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays, January 7, 14, & 21st

Activities & Meetings for Week: January 2nd, 2017 Monday LIBRARY IS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Tuesday – Computer Lab – Veteran’s eBenefits – 12:00pm to 4:00pm – Story Rm – Lego Club – 3:30pm – FREE program for school aged children – drop in program, no registration required Wednesday – Computer Lab – Veteran’s eBenefits – 12:00pm to 4:00pm – Story Rm – DAR – 2:30pm Thursday – Computer Lab – Veteran’s eBenefits – 12:00pm to 4:00pm – Story Rm – After School Program – 3:30pm – FREE program for school aged children – drop in program, no registration required

Friday – Story Rm – Story Time – Children ages 2 to 5 with an adult – 10:00am Saturday – Computer Lab – Durant Soccer Club soccer sign ups – Come get help signing up and have your questions answered -10:00am to 2:00pm – CC Meeting Rm & Lobby – Miniture Masters Art Show – 2:00 to 4:00pm Come by and see the children’s art works and make a donation to the fund to help those in need at the library We have a food station set up in the lobby for people who need a hot meal. There is a water station with hot water and drinking water. People can come in and make a cup of oatmeal, soup, or noodles free of charge. If you’d like to donate please bring non-perishable food items to the café or circulation desk. This effort is being supported by the community so let us know if you’d like to help. We are also taking donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets for those in need. Donate at the circulation desk. January Computer Classes Beginning Computers at 10:00am on Tuesdays, January 10, 17, & 24th Introduction to Microsoft Excel at 9:30am on Thursdays, January 12, 19, & 26th must have basic computer skills in order to be able to take this class

Call to sign up for the classes or stop by the Circulation Desk to sign up * One-on-one sessions in January * Laptop, Nook, Kindle, iPad & tablet help sessions – Call for a 30 minute one-on-one appointment or sign up at the circulation desk * Smart phones, iPhones, & Cell Phone help sessions – Call for a 30 minute one-on-one appointment or sign up at the circulation desk

* Genealogy sessions – Call for a 30 minute one-on-one appointment or sign up at the circulation desk

Community Services * eBenefits for Veterans – Mondays through Thursdays in the computer lab 12 to 4pm

Let us know what computer classes you’d like to us to offer and what days/times would work best for you!

Come visit us in the newly opened BOOKISTA CAFÉ! The Friends of the Library group will be serving drinks and snacks. All money benefits the FOL group which supports the library programs.

