Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

A gripping, convincing novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main Street in Durant.

Leading the 7 p.m. discussion will be Dr. Jane Hicks, former Professor of Management at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The novel immerses the reader in the world of The Republic of Gilead, a dystopian near-future overthrow of the American democracy in favor of a society based on Old Testament law. The rights of women, non-Christians, the non-orthodox, homosexuals, and doctors who ever performed an abortion for any reason are stripped away in a sudden coup. Resistance, even minor “sins” against the state, is punished with death or the living death of being consigned to clean up toxic waste.

Degradations in the environment threaten fertility, and women’s bodies are taken over by the state. Those that may still be fertile are used by elite men in the government as handmaidens, in the way that Jacob, a patriarch of the Old Testament, used his wife’s maid to conceive children. Non-fertile women are relegated to being Wives, Econowives, or Marthas (housemaids).

The alarm sounded by current restrictions against women becomes deafening in the novel, simply because these are taken to their “logical” conclusion. The cautionary tale can be seen as even more relevant today than when it was first published.

Dr. Hicks says of the novel, “I first read this book in 1986 and breathed a big sigh of relief, thinking that Americans value liberty too much for such a society to be possible. Now, over three decades later, some aspects of the book (like spying on all citizens) seem prophetic; others seem terrifyingly plausible.”

A Durant native, Dr. Hicks earned a B.A. degree in psychology and math from SOSU, a B.B.A. from Florida International University, CPA certification, an M.B.A. from the University of Utah, and a Ph.D. in information science from the University of North Texas.

She taught in the SOSU School of Business for 10 years. After retiring she published “Writing for Business,” a book to help her students with grammar and to promote the philosophy of good-will in business.

Dr. Hicks has also worked for Ernst & Young, AT&T, and U.S. West, and started Pacesetter Labs, a tech company in Palo Alto, CA.

Book Talk’s meetings are free and open to the public. The group reads and discusses a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Copies of its monthly selections are available for purchase at the library service desk and never cost more than $10.

Submitted by Book Talk.

Dr. Jane Hicks http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jane.jpg Dr. Jane Hicks