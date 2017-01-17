Rock Creek student attending 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit

Cole Eschete from Rock Creek ISD will attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington D.C . Cole was selected for this exclusive historic opportunity as an alumnus of the National Young Leaders Conference.

This once in a life time opportunity is a five-day trip, sponsored by Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit, that gives students a chance to work together with other motivated students to discuss and discover inspired local, national, and global solutions to the challenges young people and the next President will face.

On the morning of the Inauguration Day, Cole and fellow Summit Scholars will get to stay warm with early access to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. From there they will have entry to the National Mall to witness history as the President and Vice President of the United States take their public oaths and are sworn into office.

During his time in Washington D.C. he and fellow Summit Scholars from all over the United States will have the chance to share unique viewpoints and ideas with each other during fun and inspiring workshops, activities and presentations. This is an awesome experience for the youth who will be attending; we must remember that the future of tomorrow depends on the youth of today.

Cole is the son of Clay John and Annette Eschete of Bokchito, Oklahoma. He is the grandson of Bobby Park, Albert Ra mono and the late Patricia Park, and Clayton and Lillian Eschete.

Cole is very involved within his school at Rock Creek. He serves as the Rock Creek Student Council President, Senior Class President and Vice President of the FFA Chapter. His future plans are to at tend Oklahoma State University in the fall majoring in Agriscience/Agribusiness. Cole and his family would like to extend their gratitude to the Durant Stockyards for their sponsorship and support.

Submitted by Rock Creek ISD.

Cole Eschete http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cole2.jpg Cole Eschete