Photography on foggy afternoons

The foggy, dreary weather this weekend made it seem as if it was perfect to stay home and curl up with a good book.

By mid-Saturday afternoon, however, I was antsy and took a drive toward Bennington, stopping at the town of Albany and Jackson Cemetery on the way.

There is a shell of an old building in Albany that once was the Albany High School. It opened in 1939 and closed in 1958. Jackson Cemetery is a small cemetery and there is a beautiful home across the road. There are many old as well as recent grave markers there.

In Bennington, I was wanting to get another look at the old Batchelor home that I have written about previously. My great-grandfather, L.E. Batchelor Sr., bought it in 1905 from R.L. Williams, who later was elected Oklahoma governor. Williams never lived in the home to my knowledge, but owned property in the Bennington area.

The railroad tracks caught my eye and brought back memories of stories I remember of my late mother Betty Lane (Batchelor) Swearengin and more recently, my uncle Dan Batchelor. They recalled riding a small train called “The Dinky” from Durant to Bennington when they were children.

There is a sign for Bennington at the railroad tracks.

The red, brick building downtown was once a bank and then a post office. Most recently, it was Kirk’s Gun Repair, owned by Joe Kirk, a retired Durant police captain who died last year.

Another building was once a grocery store, I was told on Facebook. There is another metal building that had been a farm supply shop.

It was about to get dark, so I headed home for the evening, and the next day, I drove east on Old Highway 70 toward Blue, stopping at an old bridge over the Blue River. It appeared eerie in the fog.

On Jim Mac Road, I found an old farmhouse I had never seen before. It too, was clouded in fog and I tried to imagine who once lived there and when.

Heading back to Durant, I considered stopping at Highland Cemetery. Foggy weather is great for cemetery photography, however, I have visited that cemetery so many times, I debated whether to stop or go on home.

I did end up stopping and am so glad I did because I found Canada geese among the gravestones. To my surprise, they did not immediately fly away as I walked toward them snapping pictures. Who says there is not life in cemeteries?

As I drove back home, I reflected upon how many great treasures we have to explore in our backyards.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

